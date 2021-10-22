Let me concretize what I started- Cindy to musicians

By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall singer Cindy(real name Cinderella Sanyu) has confirmed that she will take part in the upcoming elections for Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), for the post of the president.

Writing on her social media handles, the self-proclaimed “King her self” asked fellow musicians to let her polish up the projects she had started in the last term.

“It’s official, I am in the race for president UMA. I am still concerned about the arts sector and I want to get a chance to finish what I had started…,” she posted.

Cindy faces King Saha (Mansour Ssemanda) who was endorsed by Bobi Wine(Robert Kyagulanyi) and a few other singers like Bafana.

Maurice Kirya chickened out of the race claiming he wouldn’t be in the country and he had been endorsed by Bebe Cool(Moses Ssali).

Cindy assumed office in 2021 after her boss, Ykee Benda(Wycliff Tugume) threw the towel.