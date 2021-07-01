Levixone brags about winning three awards in one week

By Ahmad Muto

Gospel singer Levixone says that he didn’t only receive the Best East Africa act award last week at Kenya’s Rhema Awards. He says he was not in Kenya to receive it in person because he was in Malawi receiving another big award for Best African Act. That he beat off competition from Nigeria’s celebrated gospel artiste, Ada Emi Moses popularly known by the mononym, Ada, among other acts.

He also won the award for Best African Act at the annual Vine Awards held here in Kampala.

“I won three awards last week. I wasn’t in Kenyan to receive Rhema award’s Best East African artiste award. I was in Malawi. There I won the Best African act beating Nigeria’s Ada,” he said.

For the Rhema award, he beat Kenya’s Guardian Angel, and Tanzania’s Dr. Ipyana.