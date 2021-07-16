Skip to content Skip to footer
Levixone crowned Best Male Gospel Act in East Africa

22 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto

Gospel singer Levixone has scooped yet another award in Lockdown. He was crowned the Best Male Gospel artiste – East Africa at Rhema awards East Africa 2021 in Kenya.
He took to Twitter on Monday, July 05, 2021 to share the news with his fans. Fellow gospel acts Exodus and Baby Gloria were nominees but were unsuccessful. 
“Glory 2 Jesus Uganda we have won BEST MALE GOSPEL ARTISTE (EAST AFRICA) thank you my provider Jesus again and again not forgetting the fans bambi even ne mu Mbeera Eno you still show love and support. I love you #TLM never stop serving God.” He tweeted.
Rhema awards is a “gospel artistic ministers encouragement and empowerment programme,” according to their social media.
It should be noted that in December 2020, Levixone won East Africa’s Best Gospel Artiste in the Edge Fest Awards held in Bujumbura, Burundi. 

