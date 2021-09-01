Skip to content Skip to footer

Levixone speaks out on wedding to Desire Luzinda

17 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda

Gospel artiste Levixone (real name Lucas Lubyogo) has opened up on the rumours that he is getting married to US-based singer Desire Luzinda.

According to blogger, Raymond Soulfa aka Peng Peng, the two have been in a relationship for almost three years.

In an interview, the Chikibombe singer was cagey on whether the wedding rumours were true.

Hehe!! My friend,” Levixone started, “Maybe and maybe not. What I am sure of is that I am here and you are too. If I am to marry her, I will invite you. That’s what you should know.”

Desire is a mother of one. The Ekitone singer had previously been linked to men like tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa, late mayor Nasser Ntege Sebagala and Nigerian Frankline Emoubor.

In 2018, she became a Born-Again Christian.

