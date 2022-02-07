Liam Voice praises new singer, sparks rumours of replacing ex-lover Aroma

By Hussein Kiganda

Following his breakup with on-again, off-again girlfriend Aroma (Aroma Kyavaerimukama) after the release of his song dubbed Mariam, singer Liam Voice (Willy Zisabusolo) has not been himself. He continues to lament over the breakup.

In February, the Love Olinonya hit maker swore off dating fellow artistes, but it seems he may eat his own vomit.

On Saturday, March 19, the singer posted a picture of a one Gasha Mutoni, heaping praise on her and her voice, but he was quick to put a disclaimer.

“Now haters think I am replacing AROMA, but guess who I landed on today as I was scrolling through YouTube. Her name is Gasha Mutoni. Bambi show her some love, NDIWUWO queen,” he wrote and posted Mutoni’s picture.

“So cute, I don’t mind replacing AROMA,” Farhan Khan wrote.

“Liam Voice, that’s not replacement, the journey ended with her (Aroma) and you are free to start another journey. That’s life, we have to move on,” Judith Nakabuye replied to Liam’s post.

Netizens, however, added that Mutoni is a married woman. Liam and Aroma’s breakup issues escalated when Aroma posted a photo of her and fashionista Abryanz.