Diamond’s baby mama features on Times Square billboard



By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer and Diamond Platnumz’s baby Mama Tanasha Donna has now become the third Kenyan to appear on a Billboard at New York’s Time Square.

The appearance was to promote her new song, Complicationship featuring Nigerian singer, Bad Boy Timz. She took to her Instagram to share the news with her over three million followers. “We on Times Square NYC baby. Listen to my latest song Complicationship on Faces of Afrobeats @Spotifyafrica@spotifyke playlist,” she wrote.

The song is about a rather complicated relationship where Tims is trapped between two women. The video, released four months ago, was doing well on YouTube until Donna’s channel was taken down last week after hackers tampered with it.

In January this year, boy band, Sauti Sol became the first Kenyan artiste/group to be featured on the Time’s Square billboard for their album Midnight train.

In June, Bahati became the second to appear for his album Love like this.

Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo has appeared on Times Square billboard twice, first in September 2020 promoting his re-do of the legendary Ivorian singer, Monique Seka’s Missounwa. The second time, it was for his 2021 album Made in Africa.

Times Square is arguably the most visited place in the world with over 360,000 visitors a day. It is a tourist destination and commercial and entertainment hub.



