Like Kenzo, Zuchu turns down booze endorsement deal

2 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian sensational singer Zuchu has turned down a beer brand endorsement deal worth sh390m for religious reasons. Zuchu, real name Zuhura Othman Soud, is a Muslim by religion. She said she considered not taking the deal with the alcohol brand because of her faith.

She made the revelation during an interview with her record label, WCB’s sister brand, Wasafi FM. She noted that she does not drink and so it would have been unfair to advertise alcoholic drinks because she would have to taste.

She added that her mother Khadija Kopa, a staunch Muslim, is against the idea of alcohol and advised her in the early stages of her career never to consider promoting alcoholic drinks.

In June this year, it emerged that singer Eddie Kenzo, real name Edirisa Musuuza, a Muslim, turned down a European beer brand endorsement deal worth sh1b because of his faith.

However, rapper Fik Fameica, real name Shafik Walukaaga said days later that he has no problem advertising alcoholic drinks arguing that faith is in the heart and so he has shared billboard space with alcoholic drink brands and performed at concerts organised by them.

As a matter of fact, Fameica is currently one of the local entertainers working with Bell Lager, and he appears in their ‘Mpola Enjoyments’ ad holding a disposable filled to the brim.

