Local film stakeholders awarded with certificates of excellence

By Paul Waiswa

Local film stakeholders in Mukono district at different levels in the industry have acquired lectures exposing them to new and modern skills to elevate their works equivalent to the Kampala city based film circuit.

In the event that hosted close to 300, at Festino City in Mukono, participants walked away with certificates of excellence having successfully ended their short courses (two to four months) in the areas of editing, shooting, writing and directing. According to Ronald Male Muwangunzi, the main brain behind this strategy, who also serves as the CEO at Art marshals and an actor and writer, through partners like Luma productions, through the years he has organised workshops and short courses aiming to boost and add skills to the young generation in the industry

The guest of honour was Mukono municipality mayor George Fred Kagimu who is also the owner of Fesitino City. In his address, Kagimu pledged to give them the necessary support including turning Fesitino City into a theatre for talents.

“In Mukono, we do not have any theatre like our friends in Kampala. On this note therefore, Fesitino is to be changed into a theater sooner rather than later for you in the film industry mainly,” he beamed.