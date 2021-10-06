Lockdown was best time for female musicians to give birth

By Alex Balimwikungu

The biological clock and the career clock have always posed a challenge to many Ugandan female musicians.

Some popular singers like Ajar Namukwaya (Spice Diana) and Sheebah Karungi have always voiced their worries, claiming that if they chose to go the family way, their careers would suffer.

When singer Rema Namakula welcomed her baby Aaliyah, with Dr. Hamza Ssebunya, many were quick to congratulate her for the bundle of joy, but also for the ‘timing’.

They reckon she used the lockdown well and by the time entertainment scene fully opens, she will have weaned her child and will be good to go. The same can also be said of singer Cindy Sanyu who is in the last trimester of her pregnancy.

According to radio personality and relationship expert, Jacob Akuguzibwe, aka Jacob Omutuuze, female artistes should have considered giving birth during this two year lockdown for the good of their music careers.

“There will never be a better time. When the entertainment industry opens in January, it will be about catching up on the lost income. Issues like intimacy and family will be secondary. Everyone will be chasing the money,” he said.

Some of the female celebrities who have given birth over the past two years are Juliana Kanyomozi, comedienne Anne Kansiime, Chosen Becky and Vinka