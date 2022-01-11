Skip to content Skip to footer

Lord of the Rings star dead at 63

10 hours ago
By Kampala Sun writer

Māori actor Pete Smith, known for his roles in notable New Zealand  films such as Once Were Warriors and The Piano, has died at the age of 63.

He passed away at his home on Saturday following a long battle with kidney disease, according to local reports.

Smith, a father of six, is survived by his children and wife Mona Papali’i.

His son Poumau Papali’i-Smith told Stuff his father had been ‘sick for a long time’

For the last seven years he’d been on dialysis which took its toll on him over the years. Within the last two years he was also diagnosed with dementia,’ he said.

We started doing dialysis at home but over the last few weeks he suffered an infection which he fought for the last four weeks.’

He said his father’s death was a great loss for the community.

Smith made his film debut in the 1985 New Zealand movie The Quiet Earth, in which he portrayed a character named Api.

He also starred in The Piano, Once Were Warriors and What Becomes of the Broken Hearted, as well as soap opera Shortland Street

Smith played an orc in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003.

He won Best Performance by a Supporting Actor at the Air New Zealand Screen Awards for his role in The Market in 2006.

