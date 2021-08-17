Loukman Ali Premieres Sixteen Rounds

94Views 0Comments
By Hussein Kiganda
Have you ever thought that of being smart but you are outsmarted by the least people you expect? Well, Loukman Ali’s “Sixteen Rounds” is another piece of scratch me I will scratch you back.
Deriving the title from “sexual rounds” and “the number of bullets in a pistol”, it was premiered yesterday, 16th September this year, at 1600hours, which is also synonymous to it’s title. It features Micheal Wawuyo Jr and Natasha Sinayobye as leads and others.
Loukman uses majorly an interior physical setting, builds the plot in a very few minutes and characters to bring out his intended message. With an aerial view(snipper-like), and other powerful shots, he builds his message around a couple that seems to be fed up of one another. The husband; an army veteran; looks for proof of his wife’s cheating, so that he may divorce her without sharing wealth. Out of anger, he butchers the wife’s boyfriend, hides the recording as evidence, in the same crime room and sets up his wife as the murderer. He is out smarted by the wife, who cleans up the entire crime room and gives the evidence to the police.
He introduces the characters in an intimate way and puzzles the plot into hatred and blood. Then he punishes the husband with a prison cell and leaves the audience in suspense, wondering whether the wife’s life ends with a bullet or she still outsmarts the husband’s assassin.
Ali creates powerful dialogues and monologues, spreads suspense all over and gives it a satisfying ending to portray the games played by couples in the day-to-day life and how most of them end.
A perfect edit of Flashbacks of war, gunshots, sounds and lights make the movie look like a Hollywood made. The English accent of the characters too is another credit to the movie. It is such a class!