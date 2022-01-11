Lt. Gen. Muhoozi reactivates his Twitter handle

By Charles Etukuri



The Commander of the Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Saturday evening, April 16, reactivated his Twitter account after nearly a week off the platform.

He revealed that he had some decisions to make and that was why he had deactivated his Twitter handle.

“Never fear my followers and supporters. I’m back. I had some decisions to make,” Muhoozi tweeted.

In a message to the New Vision reporter on Saturday night, he confirmed: “I’m back, my brother.”

Muhoozi re-activated his account almost a week after he left Kampala and went to Karamoja to coordinate efforts by the army to stamp out cattle rustling from the region.

Sources also revealed that he had deactivated his own account contrary to reports that Twitter had pulled it down.

The decision by Muhoozi to pull down his Twitter handle disappointed thousands of his supporters who look at him as an inspiration.