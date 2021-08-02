Luuka’s Naudo is Miss Tourism Busoga

Dhamuzungu, Naudo and Walusimbi

By Donald Kiirya

Nineteen-year-old Sheila Naudo was crowned Miss Tourism Busoga 2021/2022 after beating 13 other contestants at Source Garden Hotel in Jinja City over the weekend.

Naudo was crowned by the Minister of Tourism and Heritage in the Busoga Kingdom, Hellen Namutamba.

The scientific event was attended by a few guests, who adhered to the Ministry of Health guidelines on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, such as keeping social distance, wearing masks, using sanitiser and washing hands with soap.

The contestants were selected from the 11 chiefdoms that make up Busoga Kingdom.

Naudo, who holds a certificate in medical laboratory, emerged Miss Tourism Busoga following a question and answer session at which she excelled. Naudo could not hide her tears of joy as they rolled down her cheeks amid ululation from her relatives who attended the event.

Priscila Dhamuzungu from Bunha Chiefdom and Dorothy Walusimbi from Bulamoji Chiefdom were the first and second runners-up respectively. Pauline Byobona and Resty Nalumansi were selected Miss Popularity and Miss Talent respectively.

In an interview, the new Miss Tourism Busoga region said she will promote Busoga’s tourism sites and Uganda’s hidden treasures.

“We have wonderful tourist sites like Busoga Hill in Bugiri, Kagulu Hill in Buyende, the Source of the Nile in Jinja, and Bishop Hannington Memorial Site in Mayuge. I hope to promote and market them,” Naudo said.

She urged Ugandans to participate in domestic tourism.

Sandra Nguna, the former Miss Tourism Busoga, urged the new Miss Tourism Busoga and tourism queens to avoid sleeping around.

Busoga minister Namutamba urged the queens to avoid teenage pregnancies and also called on parents to provide necessities for their girls. She further urged the tourism queens to protect themselves against getting HIV/AIDS.

The judges included Julius Bugonzi Ngobi, James Mwere of MJ Safaris and Tour Operators, Isaac Kigozi, Nguna and Miss Tourism Uganda Phiona Kyeru. The sponsor of the event was the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East Africa Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, who is also the patron of Miss Tourism Busoga Queens Association.