Lwasa abandons slay queens, focuses on family

By Alex Balimwikungu

City tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa’s days as a playboy seem to have come to an end. This follows his recent split with fiancée Angel Kwakunda.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that following their split, Lwasa 52, flew out of the country to cool off.

While there, he made some disparaging remarks about his ex-girlfriends, calling them good for nothing villagers who were after his money.

It appears that after some soul searching, Lwasa has decided to focus on family at the expense of slay queens.

He took to social media to reveal his new stance.

Flanked by his children in matching outfits, Lwasa posted on Wednesday, March 30: “Behind a successful father, there are handsome sons and extremely wise and beautiful daughters. Now you fools of Galilaaya Plaza, what do you have to say to me?”

Many people commended his latest stance and advised him to concentrate on his beautiful family.

Before getting involved with Angel, Lwasa dated TV girl Diana Nabatanzi.