Lwasa gifted me fake dollars on my birthday, says ex-fiancée Angel

4 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

When embattled Masaka City businessman Emmanuel Lwasa broke up with TV heartthrob Diana Nabatanzi, he accused her of having a ‘big’ mouth.

In Lwasa’s estimation, every facet of their private life was up for public consumption as Nabatanzi allegedly shared snippets of their romantic life on social media.

In Angel Kwakunda, he bragged that he had found a ‘grounded’ woman who was destined to add value to his life. She is acting on the contrary.

Following their split over claims of infidelity, Angel is spewing the secrets of their short-lived affair like she is under gun point. She introduced him in a kwanjula ceremony in December 2021.

In the latest spat, Angel has disclosed that she was gifted fake dollars on her birthday celebrations.

In the phone call interview on a TV show, she was asked to share her thoughts on Lwasa’s situation as he languishes behind bars over forgery of documents.

Lwasa giving singer Desire Luzinda dollars in November 2016

Without prodding, Angel revealed that she wasn’t shocked by Lwasa’s latest woes, where he is battling fake gold claims.

“He gave me fake dollars for my birthday and I was very hurt,” she said.

She claims that to calm her down, Lwasa promised her a Dubai trip, which never materialised.

“He lives a fake life and I wish the next gullible woman in his life good luck,” she added.

 

