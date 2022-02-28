Skip to content Skip to footer

Lwasa in fresh gold scandal

6 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, has confirmed the arrest of prominent tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa over a gold scam.

He reveals that Lwasa was arrested over forgery of documents pertaining to a deal in gold mining.

According to Owoyesigyire, Lwasa was arrested for allegedly forging the signature of the acting director geological survey and mines (Ag. D/GSM) Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Agnes Alaba  and that of Ms Grace Lajwe Principal Chemist Directorate of Geological survey and mines (DGSM) in his fraudulent transactions using his two companies.

Owoyesigyire

“Lwasa was arrested from his office at Najja Shopping Centre in Najjanankumbi on Monday evening and detained at Jinja Road Police station,” Owoyesigyire said.

In January, Lwasa was arrested over fraud and obtaining money by false pretense when he sold fake gold worth sh200m to a Chinese national.

 

