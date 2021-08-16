Lwasa is tight with money- Angel Kwakunda

By Alex Balimwikungu

Jilted lover Angel Kwakunda is spitting fire and brimstone. Following her highly publicized split from Masaka tycoon, Emmanuel Lwasa she has come out to reveal that it wasn’t all rosy.

Her revelations come after Lwasa withdrew all the possessions he doled her at their mega introduction in 2021.

After being dumped by Dianah Nabatanzi, Lwasa visited Angel Kwakunda’s relatives in Kukyala ceremony that took place in Nakasongola in 2021.

All was moving smoothly until last month when Angel was spotted in a club having fun with former show host of Bukedde FM’s Love talkshow ‘Wujjala’, Abdul Kamulegeya.

When she left his bed, a fed up Lwasa started confiscating all the stuff he had gifted to Angel and this prompted her to spill the beans.

`In a TikTok video, Angel says Lwasa was stingy and could even demand a change of 50k.

According to her, Lwasa could not handle her class revealing that they are men who are willing to offer her more without demanding much in return.