I have been arrested multiple times – Lwasa

By Hussein Kiganda

Masaka city tycoon turned socialite Emmanuel Lwasa has opened up on why he was arrested.

Talking to Urban TV this morning, the tycoon revealed that the buyer of his gold had taken it days ago and after some time, he claimed that it was fake. He thinks the buyer exchanged it for a fake.

“I think that guy is just a thief. I have been in the gold business for 15 years and my business has been clean. The guy took the gold and spent two days with it and he afterwards claimed it was fake. Let me even not talk about it because it’s a court case,” he said.

The tycoon also revealed that being taken to prison did not shock him because he has been there several times.

“I have told you that I have been arrested multiple times, so it’s not my first time,” he opened up.

Several socialites in Kampala have been linked to selling fake gold. These include Don Nasser, Muhammad Kasule and Jack Pemba.