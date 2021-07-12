Lydia Jazmine appointed menstrual hygiene ambassador

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine has been appointed a menstrual hygiene ambassador by True Clean Sanitary pads. She is charged with reaching girls across the country educating them about how to take care of themselves at that time of the month.

The pad makers noted that they have learnt there are areas where girls are not allowed in the main house during that time of the months. They explained that poor hygiene can lead to issues like fungal or bacterial infections of the reproductive tract and irritation of the skin that can cause dermatitis.



Jazmine has promised to promote sensitization about menstrual issues among young girls and women. “I am partnering with True Clean disposable sanitary pads to teach the young girls and women out there about the experience in the red days and learn about it,” she said.



Jazmine is one of the artistes that have received ambassadorial and brand endorsement deals for as long as stage performances have been under lockdown.

In March, she was appointed the Radiant cosmetics brand ambassador, followed shortly by another in April at Mpaka Records with a beer brand that she has not revealed to date. Days ago she signed with Infinix Mobile.