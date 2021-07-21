Lydia Jazmine concedes she bought the Benz ‘gift’ herself

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine has conceded to criticism that she bought herself a car on her birthday and claimed it was a gift from her management. Born in 1991, Jazmine clocked 30 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 and a party was held at Kampala Serena Hotel. She was handed a white Mercedes-Benz by her manager Ronnie Mulindwa.

However, conflicting stories emerged shortly after. Arts industry critic, Eddy Ssendi said she bought the car herself and had it presented as a gift to dupe the public. Other critics said the car was not really bought, but borrowed from a car bond in Munyonyo and was set to be returned two days after the birthday party.

She has since responded, largely conceding to the reports that she bought it herself. Ssendi particularly mentioned that she saved from her endorsements and gigs. Not far from what she said.

“My manager Ronnie Mulindwa knew how much I loved a Benz. And when I went to (South) Sudan, I had two successful shows. And I have many other gigs like endorsements. Right now, I am the one with the most endorsements here. I perform at functions. Even with the lock down I have been working and saving. I have a savings account. I explained that the money that bought the Benz was mine. He bought the car without my knowledge because he knew I wanted to buy one,” she explained.

However, it is important to note that the Benz has not appeared anywhere since it was handed over at Serena Hotel, forcing some critics to still demand that they see it to prove it was not returned to Munyonyo.