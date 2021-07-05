Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana clash over ‘mutual friend’

By Ahmad Muto

Well, there is tension brewing between singer Spice Diana and Lydia Jazmine’s camp after Spice’s best friend quit and started hanging out with Jazmine.

The girl identified as Daphine Ashaba always moved around with Spice like a handbag – video shoots, media interviews, tours but it turned out a shocker to wake up one morning when she had vanished and suddenly started appearing on social media goofing with Jazmine.

Spice has not taken it well infecting her groupies with her energy that has the two camps as if in drill mode for a huge encounter. Spice had built trust with Ashaba who is now giving her services to Jazmine. Half of Jazmine’s photos on social media from the recent past were snapped by her, and the credits show.

On Tuesday, Jazmine shared a series of videos of them together on Ashaba’s birthday and everything else to irk Spice Diana was in the caption: “Screaming Happy Birthday My Daph! In You I Found A True Friend I Never Had! In fact You Are Worth Millions My Circle Became Small When I Met You! You Are My Rock, A Shoulder To Cry, My Hype Woman, Cheer Leader With The Loudest Voice In Good And Bad Times Obaawo @daphneeashaba I Love You Nyooo! I Hope You Enjoyed Your Day.”

This comes weeks after Spice took to social media lamenting about how singer Sheebah Karungi’s fans – Sheebaholics – have been bashing her on social media for a longtime. She claimed they always came to the comments sections of her posts with the aim of lowering her self-esteem.

Critics have argued that the real battle for the throne of the top female artiste is between the two, rivaling in terms of collaborations, houses, cars, endorsements, fashion and businesses.