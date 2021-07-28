Lydia Jazmine taunts two female artistes after hitting milestone

By Ahmad Muto

Songstress Lydia Jazmine made one million Instagram followers over the weekend, becoming arguably the most followed local female artiste on the app. Via her Snapchat, she shared the news with her fans stressing that her followers are organic, implying that some artistes buy followers to boost their numbers.

“You brag different when you have authentic followers if you know you know! Thank you to my one million Instagram followers. Y’all are real and that means so much to me. I love and appreciate each one of you so much!” her Snap read.

With one million followers, it puts her head to head with singer Sheebah Karungi who also has one million followers and 100k followers less than singer Spice Diana who has 1.1 million followers.

These numbers boost her brand meaning she has the ability to attract brands for endorsement deals. It should be noted that she said the Covid-19 pandemic got companies and brands to see the importance of working with those with a following, the reason she has a couple of endorsement deals.

It was reported in July that Jazmine and Spice were not seeing eye to eye after one of their mutual friends crossed from Spice’s camp to Jazmine’s. It was said Daphine Ashaba used to move with Spice like a handbag – to video shoots, media interviews, tours, only to start appearing on Instagram goofing with Jazmine and being spoilt with gifts on her birthday.