Lydia Jazmine, Ykee Benda ‘Kwanjula’ was a video shoot

By Ahmad Muto

Finally, Lydia Jazmine and Ykee Benda fans have their answer and can rest easy. The former has revealed that the photo that circulated last week sparking off speculations about a kwanjula ceremony that the press missed was actually a music project like a section of the public suspected.

The video and audio off their collabo Banange off Benda’s Kirabo album is set for release next week according to Jazmine.

“#Banange audio/video out on Monday 12/07 @10am. Track 18 off @ykeebenda Kirabo album! My Lovers You Gonna Love this one! The wait is almost over!” she wrote.

Hours after the photos made it to the internet, many stories were manufactured, some stating the two had been dating secretly for a while and that indeed a Kwanjula happened.

That aside, the track number (18) is not a normal number on a local album. It is important to note that not so long ago, Ykee Benda came out to tease with a 50 track album, an idea rapper GNL supported. But the rapper released an album titled ‘Spear’ that had only 11 songs while Eddy Kenzo’s latest ‘Made in Africa’ has 21 songs. But also, Benda is ambitious, his Munakampala album had 17 songs.