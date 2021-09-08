Lyto Boss thanks God in new gospel song

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer and songwriter Lyto Boss (real name Derrick Katongole) has turned to God after a successful music career, with a gospel song dubbed Nyimbira Gwe.

In the song produced by Paddyman, Lyto Boss narrates that it was God who helped him get to where he is now following a childhood marred by poverty.

He sings: “Nebaza gwe Kabaka. Twasiiba nyo enjala ewaka, nga ekyokulya okukifuna tabbu awatali mummy ne daddy (literally meaning, “I thank you, King. Without mummy and daddy, it was always a hustle to get food and sometimes we would forego it.”

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, Lyto revealed that he had made a promise to God that if he ever got a breakthrough, he would have to praise Him for it.

“I made a promise to God that I would sing for Him, thanking Him for how good He has been to me. Just listen to the song, you’ll know what I am talking about,” he said.

Lyto Boss started his career in 2012 as a trumpeter in Jekaki Band. He later joined Kato Lubwama’s Diamond Productions as a backup singer. He majored in songwriting and wrote Rema Namakula’s Atuuse.

He has sang songs like Mukyaalo, Lwobuze, Katula, Tongaana, Erinye, and Kanzunzu.

Nyimbira Gwe will be followed by Blood Pressure, produced by Josh Wonder.