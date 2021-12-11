Mabirizi wants access to computer, internet while in prison

By Kampala Sun Writer

Controversial lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has asked court to order warders at Kitalya Government Prison to provide him with a computer and internet.

Mabirizi on Monday appeared before Grade One Magistrate Sanula Nambozo after being summoned to answer charges related to offensive communications.

However, Mabirizi did not enter a plea to the said charges since he filed both at the same court and High Court’s criminal division, challenging the said charges against him.

Mabirizi promised not to misuse the said items once provided to him, adding that prison authorities can limit his internet use, including social media, if there is any fear of him abusing the said privileges

He informed the magistrate that he was not an ordinary suspect since he represents himself, and thus needed the prison authorities to facilitate him in working on his defence.

He further asked the court to issue a production warrant for his next appearance in the fear that he may not be physically produced in court, but presented via teleconferencing, which he says will not allow him to efficiently represent himself.

The magistrate further remanded him and set March 15 to consult Kitalya Prison whether it can avail Mabirizi with a computer and internet.

Fellow lawyer Richard Rutaro Muhirwe instituted private prosecution against Mabirizi on three counts of offensive communication, libel, and offences prejudicial to judicial proceedings.

The said offences are in relation to Mabirizi’s attack on judges and he is already serving an 18-month jail sentence handed to him by Judge Musa Ssekaana for defying a contempt of court order by continuing to abuse him and other judges via his social media accounts.