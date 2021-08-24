Magogo finally eats his words

By Ronald Kintu

A couple of months back Federation of Uganda Football Association President Moses Magogo branded Cranes display as sh**ty. The member of Parliament went on to wonder if it was just and right to pay players their allowances following a poor display at a championship.

The uncalled-for submissions had social media take Magogo on and later, players got the courage to confront him with former captain Denis Onyango in the lead. Through a leaked voice note, Onyango declared a war that saw him hang his gloves later.

Fast forward, to a person who was harsh on a team that put more than five passes together and scored stunners, it was uncharacteristic to praise Uganda Cranes’ 0-1 street football display down in Kigali, Rwanda last night.

From the go, Cranes showed no interest in befriending the ball and the commands from the touchline in Luganda made it worse as instructions were echoing the fact that Uganda was the underdog.

Being the first win in Kigali, the celebrations and vibe on social media would be in high gears, but the display sucked life out of many Ugandans apart from Magogo who praised the display referring to it as thrilling.

“Totally thrilling (a smiling face) as the boys collect all the three points from Kigali. Well done Uganda Cranes,” read the tweet with clapping hands.

Well, that was hypocrisy at its best as Magogo finally enjoyed every bite of the sh**ty football. The only goal in the game from Fahad Bayo was too mechanical to an extent that Ugandans are sharing Saidi Kyeyune’s goal courtesy of the sh**ty display.

