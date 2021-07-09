Magomu donates boots to Lady Cranes Mbale duo

By Julius Senyimba

Leading by example has no boundaries. And this was evident when Rugby Cranes captain Ivan Magomu extended love to Rugby Lady Cranes.

The number 10 paid a courtesy visit to one of the opposite sex training sessions and donated boots to two players who have their rugby roots deep down in Mbale, in Eastern Uganda where Magomu comes from.

“I had the chance to gift my little sisters Zauma Nashukha and Masitula Namboozo with a pair of new boots. These two young ladies play for Mbale Eagles Rugby team and were selected to train with the Uganda Lady Cranes. Go make Mbale proud.”

Well, one of them, Masitula Namboozo, made the final sqaud and did produce some magic by converting Uganda’s last try to make it a 41-0 score at Kyadondo rugby club.

Fast forward, both the Rugby Cranes and Lady Cranes are in action on Sunday for their final Pool C games against Algeria and Zimbabwe respectively.

Will Zauma Nashukha also get a chance to step on the pitch as both sides will be in search for a 100% record in Pool C of the Rugby Africa Cup?

Well, that decision is on the shoulders of her coaches, but with zero fans at the venue, the rugby fraternity will be behind both teams watching both games live via YouTube and UBC TV according to the local organising committee.