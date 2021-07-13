Makerere University celebrates past female guild presidents

By Carol Kasujja Adii

As Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day, Makerere University decided to celebrate past female guild presidents.

Each academic year since 1963, students of Makerere University have been going to the polls to elect a guild president. The guild links the students and the university administration. The guilds serve for one academic year.

Those celebrated were Norah Njuba Bwaya (1987-1988), Sarah Kagingo (1997-1998), Susan Abbo (2007-2008), Anna Adeke (2013-2014) and Shamim Nambassa (2021-2022)

“The change of our motto in 1945 from Let Us Be Men to We Build For The Future ushered in a new era advancement of our mothers and sisters. Since 1987, the Makerere University student guild has been privileged to be led by five women who have been truly committed to the support and promotion of the university’s mission, vision, and values. Their legacies have inspired and will continue to remind females out there of the limitless possibilities and support that Makerere accords to help them achieve their dreams,” read a statement from the university’s Twitter page.

Lately, student leadership in the country at universities is taking on a new trend, where female students are being elected to the guild top leadership.

The guild president of Uganda Christian University (UCU) is a female. Racheal Mirembe Sserwadda is the third female guild president at UCU.