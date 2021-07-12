Malawi star Tay Grin cautions Ugandan artistes

By Hussein Kiganda

Tay Grin, one of Malawi’s top stars has advised musicians in Uganda to draft structures so as to earn from their music even in the absence of shows and concerts.



Appearing on a Tv show, the “chipapapa” singer revealed that in Malawi, there are many musicians who are in Parliament and these have been so instrumental in putting up structures to see that their artists get money from their songs even when they are not performing. He added that there is a presidential advisory team on art in Malawi.



“Putting up structures to see that we can earn from our work even years to come us vital. As of now, African sound is becoming an attraction for all people around the world. If we don’t structure ourselves, some other people will structure us…In Malawi, we have a presidential adviser on art and he has spearhead this…,”he said.



The artist has been here for weeks and has been trying to link up with several artists in Uganda to do some projects. A few years ago, he released a collabo with Bebe Cool dubbed “one more touch”.

Some of his popular songs are; Chipapapa, Kanda, Too Much, Lubwa, Akulira, Focus Africa and very many other hits.



He came to Uganda to attend the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation In Africa(AfrIPI) conference which ended recently. The conference was aimed at discussing several measures to protect creatives and how they can gain from their creative work in future.