Skip to content Skip to footer

Mali shuts down Crane’s hope for qualifications after beating Rwanda

HomeAll PostsSportsMali shuts down Crane’s hope for...
7 hours ago
Share
61Views 0Comments

By Paul Waiswa

Uganda Cranes remains with absolutely no hope for qualifying for World Cup 2022 to be hosted in Qatar after Mali challenged Rwanda with a 3:0 win, making it five points ahead of the Uganda Cranes with one match to end the second round qualifications.

Cranes needed Rwanda to beat Mali and they (Cranes) beat Mali in the last group match to qualify for the third round. With Mali five points above Uganda and one match left to play, Uganda cannot take any advancement in the qualification corridors. Mali will thus represent group E in the third and also the last round of qualifications where only five teams will represent Africa to Qatar come 2022 world cup.

Uganda will play its last match of the qualifications on Sunday 14 against Mali in Adrar stadium in Agadar, Morocco. And because of the insecure political climate and failure to reach harmony between Mali and Guinea, CAF decided that Morocco hosts the match between Uganda and Mali.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
Rugby Sevens take a weekend break
October 19, 2021
Sports
All Ugandan boxers return from Tokyo Olympics
August 2, 2021
Sports
FUFA officials break COVID-19 rules on Magogo BD
3 days ago
Sports Top News
Olympics ‘Nile’ commentator stunned by messages from Uganda
August 7, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.