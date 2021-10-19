Mali shuts down Crane’s hope for qualifications after beating Rwanda

By Paul Waiswa

Uganda Cranes remains with absolutely no hope for qualifying for World Cup 2022 to be hosted in Qatar after Mali challenged Rwanda with a 3:0 win, making it five points ahead of the Uganda Cranes with one match to end the second round qualifications.

Cranes needed Rwanda to beat Mali and they (Cranes) beat Mali in the last group match to qualify for the third round. With Mali five points above Uganda and one match left to play, Uganda cannot take any advancement in the qualification corridors. Mali will thus represent group E in the third and also the last round of qualifications where only five teams will represent Africa to Qatar come 2022 world cup.

Uganda will play its last match of the qualifications on Sunday 14 against Mali in Adrar stadium in Agadar, Morocco. And because of the insecure political climate and failure to reach harmony between Mali and Guinea, CAF decided that Morocco hosts the match between Uganda and Mali.