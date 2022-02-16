Man mysteriously disappears from shrine, five detained

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Police in Rukungiri are investigating the unclear circumstances under which a 57-year-old resident went missing from a local shrine.

Sulaiman Mutabazi, a businessman and a resident of Omukagoro village in Bwambara parish, Rukungiri district, is alleged to have disappeared from the shrine where he often goes for healing.

The Police got information that Mutabazi has often been frequenting a shrine belonging to Sulaiman Mugisha, 43, at Rwebinyonyi village, Rwenshama parish in Bwambara sub-county for treatment.

He has also been seen by residents smoking a pipe while naked with the shrine owner at their common spot near the main tarmac road leading to a landing site.

The Kigezi Region police spokesman, Elly Maate, confirmed the disappearance of Mutabazi, saying the Police established that on April 19, 2022, at around 8:30pm, the victim was seen entering the same place with his motorcycle.

According to the Police, residents later allegedly heard Mutabazi complaining and quarreling with Mugisha over money he had allegedly spent, but that he had not got any solution to his increasing problems.

It is further said at around 2:00am the same night (April 20, 2022), neighbours heard two motorcycles leaving the home and since then, the victim has never been seen again.

His disappearance was reported on April 24, to Rwenshama Police Station by his son, Beseni Kakuru.

A case of disappearance was recorded and later a report was sent to Rukungiri Central Police, where a team of detectives moved to the ground.

The shrine owner was arrested as the main suspect plus other family members, including Shadia Kesande, 25; Emily Kyomugisha, 17; Silvan Barisigara, 32, and Ramadhan Mugisha, 17.

They were intercepted by the Police as they were allegedly trying to flee the area.

According to Maate, the Police were still interrogating the suspects to ascertain the actual whereabouts of the victim.

The case was registered as the disappearance of a person, Rukungiri CRB 335/2022.