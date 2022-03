By Kampala Sun writer

Kabalagala police are holding a man for attempting to steal a gun from a police officer while on duty.

Police have identified the man as a security guard, and according to the CCTV footage shared by police, the suspect first pretended to be asleep before jumping and hitting the officer who was seated at the counter.

However, other officers quickly reacted as they pounced on the suspect. They overpowered him before effecting the arrest.