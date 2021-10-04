Man who died on Swift bus was a terrorist – Museveni

By Charles Etukuri

The man who died aboard a Swift Safaris bus after a bomb went off yesterday was a terrorist, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

“This is to inform you that the person who died in the Ishaka-bound bus yesterday, was a terrorist (mutujju) by the names of Muzafala, but also calling himself Isaac Matovu,” Museveni announced this morning.

The President said what is not yet clear is whether Muzafala blew himself up accidentally while carrying the bomb on his lap or he did so deliberately.

Muzafala died last evening when an explosive went off on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus Company registration number UAU 989T at a place called Lungala, Mpigi district on Kampala-Masaka road.

“However, he was being followed by CMI squads. We shall get all of them. He was part of the Pader group that had been sent by Allied Democratic Front (ADF) to blow up the mourners during the funeral of late Maj. Gen Lokech’s funeral. One of them, by the names of Katumba Abdu, was arrested in a Pader hotel with his bomb-making equipment – he has been brought to court,” Museveni added.

The President said Muzafala’s collaborator, by the name of Hamid Nsubuga, fled from Pader to Kampala, where he was killed by the CMI operatives while resisting arrest.

“The killing of Nsubuga, the arrest of Katumba, plus the killing of Lubwama Hussein and others that were involved in the attack of Katumba & the arrest of Walusimbi Kamada, and five others that were also involved in the attack of Gen. Edward Katumba has enabled Police and CMI, to arrest a large number of suspected operatives of ADF. Arresting or killing these suspected criminals, led to the hunt for Muzafala and others who are still on the run in Uganda and outside,” Museveni further said.

He noted that the breakthrough followed the attack on Katumba.

“That is when full accountability for the ADF criminals irreversibly started and their impunity ended in the phase of urban terrorism. The defeat of their rural terrorism was in 2007 in the Semliki National Park. The present shallow effort is easy to defeat. Just some vigilance by the people e.g. checks at the hotels, churches, mosques or buses, etc., will immunize these gathering points against these bombs.”

Museveni noted that the “Police will put out guidelines. We are following all the other shallow schemes that will be similarly defeated. The injuring of some Ugandans in the bus is much regretted.”