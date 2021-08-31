Manchester United recognises Burna Boy

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has been recognised by English Premier League side Manchester United after his presence at Old Trafford when Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut in the Red Devils’ jersey.

United won the game against Newcastle United 4-1 with Ronaldo scoring twice a week ago.

On their Instagram page, Manchester United posted Burna Boy’s photo with UK rapper of Ghanaian descent Stormzy on the stands smiling for the camera and captioned it, “Star-studded #OldTrafford.” They wore the red United home Jersey for the 2021-2022 season.

Burna Boy, accompanied by his mother who is also his manager, Bose Ogulu and his security detail sat in footballer Paul Pogba’s box where he was gifted United’s home and away jerseys.

On social media he wrote: “Could not come to Manchester without supporting my brother @paulpogba.”

England International Jesse Lingard was also seen hanging out with the Kilometer singer after the match.