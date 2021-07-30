Masaka Kids Africana notch two million YouTube subscribers

By Ahmad Muto

Just three weeks after their Tweyagale dance video hit 100 million views on YouTube, the Masaka Kids Africana have now notched two million YouTube channel subscribers.

They took to their Instagram page to celebrate the milestone with a photo of them together with the caption: “Wow! Within three years we are at two million subscribers on YouTube! To God be the Glory…. We wanna thank every single one of you for all your love & support! Thank you for loving us. We cannot thank you enough for making us cross two million subscribers. We never thought of crossing this mark so soon!”

This puts them ahead of local entertainers – Eddy Kenzo – 1.74 million subscribers, Anne Kansiime – 1.17 million, Bebe Cool – 143K, Sheebah – 332K and Spice Diana – 277K.

Masaka Kids Africana is a team of young talented children who were initially homeless. They opened the YouTube channel in April 2018 and started uploading dance videos that propelled them to stardom.

The year 2020 saw them get recognised by American rappers Drake, Jermaine Dupri and singer Janet Jackson.

It was also reported by visualcapitalist – an online data analysis site – in September 2020 that they were earning $103,000 (over sh380m) monthly off their YouTube Channel. True to form, they shortly shared photos of them holding land titles.