Masaka Kids ‘Tweyagale’ dance video hits 100 million YouTube views

By Ahmad Muto

Masaka Kids Africana’s dance video to singer Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Tweyagale’ has hit yet another milestone on YouTube leaving the song’s original way behind scampering for breath. The video by the sensational dance group has notched 100 million views on the video streaming platform leaving the original music video uploaded in February 2020 stuck at a modest 9.9 million views.

It should be noted that dance video notched 50 million views in late August 2020 at a time it stunned local music consumers with its creativity; where one of the dancers appear to mimic a saxophonist few seconds before the other dancers jump in frame one at a time as another stood mimicking a DJ on a turntable.

Masaka Kids Africana is a team of young talented children who were initially homeless but where helped to discover the internet and particularly YouTube in April 2018 where they uploaded their dance videos, propelling them to global stardom months later. They received an AFRIMMA awards nomination in 2020 in the Best African Act category.

In April 2020, they were noticed by American rapper Drake when they took part in his Toosie Slide dance challenge. He got intouch with them personally through Instagram seeking permission to repost their dance video.

On May 6, 2020, they received a shout out from American pop legend Janet Jackson who endorsed them after landing on a video of them dancing to her songs Enjoy and Goin in caption it “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!!! #Enjoy #GoinIN @masakakidsafricana.”

In December 2020, American rapper Jermaine Dupri also reposted one of their videos dancing to Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Lomide’s Waah.

It was reported in September 2020 that they earned about $103,000 (over 380m) monthly off their YouTube channel according to visualcapitalist.com.