MasRob Events joins the entertainment industry

8 hours ago
By Ivan Kabuye
The Ugandan music industry has been evolving over the years and is still growing.
This is not just about the songs but the entire process, the recording, the video, the performance, literally everything.
 On Saturday, April 9, 2022,  MasRob Events joined the already existing events companies to take the Ugandan music industry a notch higher.
With state-of-the-art equipment, Mr. Robinson Masembe officially launched his events company at a media dinner at his offices in Bunga.
 The events guru who has been in the business low-key for over three years believes the time is now.
During the dinner that was majorly attended by the media, friends, and clients of MasRob, Mr Masembe said the time is now.  “I have been in this business for a while now, I would have launched it way back but covid pulled us back a bit.
 This however gave us time to go to the drawing board and prepare ourselves better,” he said.
