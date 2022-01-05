Mastercard innovations amaze Ugandan youth at Dubai Expo 2020

By Eddie Ssejjoba

A group of young Ugandan innovators at the Dubai Expo 2020 were recently amazed by the technological advancements in finance solutions exhibited by Mastercard Inc, an American multinational financial services corporation.

Some of the innovations included censor Automated Teller Machines in the electronic payments that minimise hacking in public facilities.

The group, led by Rowena Turinawe, the head of Information, Communication Technology (ICT) advisory, research and strategy at Centenary Technology Services, on Friday, March 25, visited the Mastercard offices for the Middle East and Africa in Dubai city, United Arab Emirates.

Sponsored by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the team was led to the offices to familiarise themselves with the innovations of the company, described as the leader in global payments and a technology company that connects billions of consumers and thousands of financial institutions.

Mastercard entered into a partnership with the Ministry of ICT and Centenary Technologies to foster innovation and acceleration of digital inclusion and financial literacy in Uganda.

The partnership will provide a “start-up” scheme for the five innovators that took part in the Dubai Expo 2020 and attach them to various sponsors and funders. The Ugandan team was accompanied by ministry officials and members of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

They were received by Dina Kahiel, the director of Mastercard Experience Centers for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) and Omar El Sabaa, a specialist in Product Management, Fintech & Enablers at Mastercard, Dubai.

Kahiel said their intention was to take the Ugandan innovators through training on the available new innovations at Mastercard. She said earlier, they hosted and had a ‘passionate’ dialogue with state minister for ICT (national guidance) Godfrey Kabyanga on partnering with Uganda.

She said following the meeting with the minister, Mastercard had decided to bring on board the innovators to share with them those capabilities and technologies and assets and have similar discussions to spark innovations and see how they can collectively unlock those opportunities.

“We wanted to touch their top-of-mind strategic priorities and their top-of-mind priorities leveraging artificial intelligence, supply change management, internet, financial inclusion and strategic growth and how can we leverage the fin-take community and startup communities and entrepreneurship,” she said.

Kahiel described Uganda as a fresh ground for them to try new things on the market.

“The government of Uganda is so excellent and constantly willing to innovate and partner with Mastercard. A lot of our solutions we showcase, Uganda is the hero market for us,” she said.

Turinawe said the innovators would benefit from the Mastercard start-up scheme through unparalleled access to Mastercard’s technology, solutions expertise and partners around the world.

“We shall sign an MOU in two months, which will benefit innovators who will be able to access the connections that Mastercard has. They will also be able to access Mastercard market linkages, relationships and they will be attached to sponsors that will help them take them through the whole incubation life-cycle, access to funding and for growth, understand how to market themselves, build sustainable businesses as well as take them through how to build innovations that can last,” she explained.

The ministry of ICT sponsored five ICT Innovators to attend and showcase their works at the Dubai Expo 2020 during the Innovation Week.

They presented their innovations in the Ugandan Pavilion located in the Opportunity District.

They were Francis Nkurunungi, the Chief of Operations and Expansion at Xente Technologies Limited; Martin Mukama from Protecting Infants Remotely by SMS (PRISMS); Hareesh Sahadevan from Emvigo Technologies; Lydia Nakayenze from Oncaplanta and Mohammed Muwonge from Badaye Technologies Limited. Ends