Maurice Kirya opens Onlyfans account

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Maurice Kirya has opened an Onlyfans account to share exclusive content from his performances, life behind the scenes, news, videos, tours and generally his music career related content. According to his bio on the page’s dark brown interface, and coffee brown font colour, he is a Ugandan singer, songwriter and actor based in the Netherlands. And he credits himself as “the pioneer of Ugandan soul music – aptly dubbed Mwooyo.”

He posted: “I will be showing, sharing and introducing my exclusive artistic behind-the-scenes content, performances, conversations, and more. Exclusively on my Onlyfans page. Subscriptions only. See you soon. Let us have fun.”

Well, it is important to note that Onlyfans is synonymous with adult content this side of the world. But, what is rarely talked about is the fact that content creators are paid through subscription by fans of their content and it is not exclusively for adult content.

Maurice Kirya featured in Hollywood movies The Queen of Katwe and The Last King of Scotland and the Loukman Ali directed The Girl in a yellow Jumper.