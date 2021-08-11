Maurice Kirya reveals date for album party

By Musa Ssemwanga

IT is close to three since his last concert in Uganda. He last performed in 2019 at The ” Kirya Live” concert that took place night at the Kampala Serena Hotel Victoria Hall.

The place was packed to the brim with many revelers aching to see Maurice Kirya do what he does best, sing.

Taking to his socials on Monday afternoon, the Mwooyo singer revealed in a precise but straight to the point post how excited he is to be back on stage.

“It’s been 36 months since my last show in Uganda.

I am glad to announce The Road To Kirya Album Show and party. He posted.

The Album Party and show will be held on June 10th 2022 at the famous Design Hub, Industrial Area.

Produced both in Uganda and Netherlands,this will be his sixth studio album which carries a blend of the iconic Mwooyo genre mixed with Jazz, Soul, and Funk according to music critics.