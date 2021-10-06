Skip to content Skip to footer

Maurice Kirya withdraws from UMA race

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsMaurice Kirya withdraws from UMA race
10 hours ago
Share
166Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Crooner Maurice Kirya’s ambitions to lead the Uganda Musicians Association have failed to materialize . On Saturday, there was excitement in the musicians circles when Maurice Kirya, at the beckoning of Bebe Cool, accepted to contest against Cindy Sanyu and Mansoor Semanda (King Saha) for the post of president UMA.

Twenty four hours later, Kirya developed cold feet. He took to social media to reveal that he was withdrawing from the nominations process.

Last week, Bebe Cool fronted Maurice Kirya’s name as the candidate he wanted to nominate in the UMA presidential race.

Bebe who had earlier trashed King Saha’s bid, noted that Kirya was the perfect choice due to his exposure, literacy, good conduct, and discipline, among other qualities.   Kirya accepted the challenge, but later changed his mind shortly after.

” I’m out of the country (Uganda) and thought I would act quick and get back ready for tomorrow’s (Monday) nomination process but unfortunately due to Covid-19 protocols, it hasn’t been possible. I can’t have an early flight as earlier projected,” he reasoned,

Through social media, Kirya noted that he failed to book an early flight back to Uganda on Monday 11th April 2022 which is the official date for the UMA nominations process.

He, however, pledged to continue working for the industry and supporting whichever president will be voted into the office.

” To my fellow Ugandan musicians, my interest in joining the race for UMA President has regrettably come a little too late for my team and I as stipulated by UMA Electoral Commission guidelines.

Therefore, it’s with a heavy heart that I have decided to withdraw my application for the UMA Presidency because I would have preferred to represent myself, to listen to my fellow artists and fellow candidates in person. I will however continue working with artists and contribute to the development of our Ugandan music industry as I always have,” he wrote.

Kirya’s withdrawal leaves two front runners; Cindy, who believes she should be give time to complete what she started and King Saha who is adamant that Cindy hasn’t done enough to unite them as a fraternity

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Blogger Isma Olaxess granted bail
October 6, 2021
Latest News
LDU’s thump TV star to pulp
July 6, 2021
Latest News
Ugandan TV show Kyaddala to stream on Netflix
February 26, 2022
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Miss Uganda could miss Miss World due to delayed visa
November 24, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.