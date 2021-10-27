Mayanja family holds prayers for late AK 47

By Moses Nsubuga

Emmanuel Mayanja, popularly known as AK 47, had just realised his niche and had morphed into a fan favourite. He was a rising star when he was beaten in a bar before he succumbed to his injuries at the age of 24 in 2015.

During his short career, AK 47, the younger brother of singers Weasel, Chameleone and Pallaso, had risen in the dancehall music ranks and defined the genre then.

Today, March 16, his family held memorial prayers for him. The Champion singer would have been 31.

Father Christopher Paul Lukwago led the service at the Mayanja ancestral home in Kalangaro, Mityana, where AK 47 was laid to rest.

Mayanja patriach Gerald Mayanja and wife Prossy were later joined by Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel.

After the service, the family laid a wreath on the grave of the late AK 47 as they sang songs praising the Lord.