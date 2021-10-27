Skip to content Skip to footer

Mayanja family holds prayers for late AK 47

8 hours ago
By Moses Nsubuga

Emmanuel Mayanja, popularly known as AK 47, had just realised his niche and had morphed into a fan favourite. He was a rising star when he was beaten in a bar before he succumbed to his injuries at the age of 24 in 2015.

During his short career, AK  47, the younger brother of singers Weasel, Chameleone and Pallaso, had risen in the dancehall music ranks and defined the genre then.

AK 47

Today, March 16, his family held memorial prayers for him. The Champion singer would have been 31.

Father Christopher Paul Lukwago led the service at the Mayanja ancestral home in  Kalangaro, Mityana, where AK 47 was laid to rest.

Mayanja patriach Gerald Mayanja and wife Prossy were later joined by Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel.

After the service, the family laid a wreath on the grave of the late AK 47 as they sang songs praising the Lord.

Gerald and Prossy Mayanja, as well as Chameleone at AK 47’s memorial service in Mityana on March 16, 2022. (All photos by Moses Nsubuga)
Mourners at AK 47’s event
Pallaso and Weasel at AK 47’s remembrance service in Mityana on March 16, 2022
The Mayanjas and Jane Kasubo, the late Mowzey Radio’s mother, preparing to lay a wreath on AK 47’s grave

 

 

 

 

 

