Mbarara City’s Mbalangu flashes suits not results

By Aloysius Byamukama

Mbarara City FC could have posted mixed results in the Uganda Premier League under coach Hussein Mbalangu that might not be pleasing the club chairman Mwene Mpaka at the moment.

But coach Mbalangu has made sure he has had a different style of pleasing the club fans and owner and that’s his appearances on match days on the now hot touchline at Kakyeka Stadium.

Mbalangu, whose payroll details at the club are minimally available, makes sure that he dons a different fitting outfit on every game that he commands at Kakyeka.

Before we got tired of the count, Mbalangu had flashed his wardrobe with maroon, blue, light blue and navy blue suits during four different matches on the touchline.

The latest was when his side came from two goals down to beat visiting Onduparaka 3-2 in a hotly contested encounter before he later isolated himself in a safe Kakyeka corner with his assistant Kadidi Ssenyange with whom they discussed at length a seemingly in house issue relating to their job safety.

Mbalangu, who appeared to have tinkered on top of disgruntled voices from home fans, made three substitutions right on the start of the second half, pulling out the midfield pair of Pistis Balenge and Bebe Swalik and defender John Adriko, pushing on youngsters Ivan Otude and Ronald Edwok and defender Ronald Otti respectively, before again pulling out ineffective Sadat Nsubuga for teenager Seiri Arigumaho.

His tinkering worked miracles.

Whether Mbalangu stays of departs, but he shall be remembered for his unique appearance on the touchline, different from a host of his predecessors.