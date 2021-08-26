Skip to content Skip to footer

Mbarara’s Sister Charity back with a bang

HomeAll PostsMusicMbarara’s Sister Charity back with a bang
10 hours ago
Share
122Views 0Comments
Western legendary Artiste Sister Charity popularly known for her 2003 hit song ”Grade” is back with a bang.
The Pearl of Africa Music Award winner has teamed up with talented singer/ songwriter and guitarist  called SSEBO RU’BEN.   The song Zaara (gambling) is an Afro Pop love song that involves a couple celebrating victory in the tough reality of love relationships… It was written by SSEBO RU’BEN and produced by Alpha music Studios in mbarara…
Its getting massive airplay in the Western region & some fair airplay in the central region
Tags:

You May Also Like

Music Top News
Stop misleading young artistes – Spice Diana breaks the silence, hits back at Naira Ali
August 26, 2021
Music Top News
Roden Y Kabako – I went to Gulu as a spy
August 30, 2021
Music
Daddy Andre says he is a victim of women empowerment
August 7, 2021
Music
Producer Nessim unbothered by Nina Roz, Daddy Andre breakup
July 19, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.