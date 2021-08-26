Mbarara’s Sister Charity back with a bang

Western legendary Artiste Sister Charity popularly known for her 2003 hit song ”Grade” is back with a bang.

The Pearl of Africa Music Award winner has teamed up with talented singer/ songwriter and guitarist called SSEBO RU’BEN. The song Zaara (gambling) is an Afro Pop love song that involves a couple celebrating victory in the tough reality of love relationships… It was written by SSEBO RU’BEN and produced by Alpha music Studios in mbarara…

Its getting massive airplay in the Western region & some fair airplay in the central region