MC Africa says he did not organise the flopped Jinja trip, but was hired

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational city events emcee MC Africa became a topic of discussion for the wrong reason over the weekend after a trip to Jinja that had him as the face flopped. The trip dubbed ‘Twende Tupaate Trip to Jinja’ was set for Tongolo Resort Beach with departure from Forest Mall, Lugogo at 9:00am on Saturday, October 16, only for those who registered to wait until they could not anymore. The organisers also switched their phones off forcing them to use common sense to figure out that there was no trip.

And just then, the heat got turned up. Media personality, Denzel Mwiyeretsi was one of those on the receiving end of all the vitriol meant for the organisers. In one of the messages, he was accused of robbing sh100k from each person for the trip. He, however, heaped blame on MC Africa, accusing him of getting him on board.

“Damn. MC Africa has scammed us with this trip to Jinja. And I had convinced some of my friends to pay to the number on the poster. I had even packed my bags. Let me just unpack and look for a party plan in Kampala.”

He added: “Guys, I apologise. I know I endorsed it and encouraged you to enlist for the trip, but I was contracted by MC Africa. That is why I did not receive money. Let us hope we can get to the bottom of it all. The account that I was dealing with has disappeared so I cannot even screenshot.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter where MC Africa was trending up until late on Sunday, a video was shared of him denying being in charge of the trip. He says he also got played like the everybody else. He explained that he received a phone call from the organiser asking him to promote the trip that was set for Saturday, October 16 to Sunday 17, 2021 and get paid some money. But, he said he was never paid, and tried to reach out to the organisers for a whole week.