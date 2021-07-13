Skip to content Skip to footer

MC Kats awarded for fighting HIV stigma

HomeAll PostsAwardsMC Kats awarded for fighting HIV stigma
14 hours ago
Share
191Views 0Comments

By Ramadhan Abbey

Seasoned television presenter and events emcee Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats has been recognised for his contribution in ending stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV in Uganda.

Kats was awarded by the Uganda AIDS Commission during the fourth Annual Joint AIDS Review and Philly Lutaaya Memorial Lecture, held under the  theme HIV and COVID-19 Reflecting On Our Vulnerabilities and Resilience, at Hotel Africana yesterday.

The award was handed to him by the Omukama of Toro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who was the chief guest.

Nelson Musoba, the director general of the Uganda AIDS Commission, said of Kats: “His strength to declare that he is HIV-positive on several occasions has given many opportunities to people that you can live a normal life despite being HIV-positive.”

 Musoba called upon prominent people to come up and declare their HIV status.

In 2019, Kats declared that he had been living with HIV for eight years, but that his children were HIV-negative. He urged those living with HIV to take ARVs diligently.

Speaking after receiving the award, Kats said awards come with responsibility, saying he now had the responsibility of sensitising young people to break the silence.

Omukama Oyo (right) handing MC Kats  an award in recognition of his contribution towards ending HIV stigma and discrimination in Uganda at the fourth Annual Joint AIDS Review and Philly Lutaaya Memorial lecture at Hotel Africana yesterday. Photos by Ramadhan Abbey
MC Kats signing a placard at the event
Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Kenyans mock Uganda following Pallaso’s fundraiser
10 hours ago
Celebrity News
Navio reaps big from lockdown farming
July 13, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle World News
Remote work goes ‘luxury’, but many may be left out
September 15, 2021
Celebrity News Lifestyle Top News
Sipapa: Young, rich and dangerous? 
November 11, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.