MC Kats awarded for fighting HIV stigma

By Ramadhan Abbey

Seasoned television presenter and events emcee Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats has been recognised for his contribution in ending stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV in Uganda.

Kats was awarded by the Uganda AIDS Commission during the fourth Annual Joint AIDS Review and Philly Lutaaya Memorial Lecture, held under the theme HIV and COVID-19 Reflecting On Our Vulnerabilities and Resilience, at Hotel Africana yesterday.

The award was handed to him by the Omukama of Toro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who was the chief guest.

Nelson Musoba, the director general of the Uganda AIDS Commission, said of Kats: “His strength to declare that he is HIV-positive on several occasions has given many opportunities to people that you can live a normal life despite being HIV-positive.”

Musoba called upon prominent people to come up and declare their HIV status.

In 2019, Kats declared that he had been living with HIV for eight years, but that his children were HIV-negative. He urged those living with HIV to take ARVs diligently.

Speaking after receiving the award, Kats said awards come with responsibility, saying he now had the responsibility of sensitising young people to break the silence.