Mc Kats launches Wekebeze HIV/AIDS Campaign

Celebrity emcee MC Kats has kicked off his initiative the Wekebeze HIV/ AIDS campaign. The country wide campaign is designed to motivate all adults to get tested for HIV and know their status.

It was launched over the weekend with a celebrity football match at Bayern Stadium in Munyonyo with an aim of delivering the message that HIV testing should be a part of everyone’s regular health routine.

‘’Unlike other campaigns, this will also show how people with HIV have been successful getting in care and staying on treatment’’.

It focuses on helping people with HIV stay healthy and live longer, healthier lives added the entertainer shortly after launching it at Munyonyo.

To many, it came as a shock last year the celebrated emcee came out and disclosed his HIV/AIDS status since it had always been a rumor that the self-proclaimed ‘King of the mic’ was infected until he came clean.

That road has not been an easy one especially for his family and friends but he stomached it in and made a brave move and decided to spearhead this campaign under his Kats Foundation which he launched at the start of this year.