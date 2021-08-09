Media personalities want to have fans like artistes – Ziza Bafana

By Ahmad Muto

While appearing Urban Television on Tuesday, October 5, embattled singer, Omulangira Suuna vented in regards to his frustration with the media accusing some media personalities of turning tormenting artistes into their favourite sport. He claimed that they have veered off their responsibilities and want to become celebrities like artistes, and one way of doing it is bashing them. He said they should hit studio and record music instead of tainting the image of the media.

He said some media personalities have been rallying their colleagues to stop playing his songs, adding that there is one in particular who said they should start playing songs by international popstars like Beyonce.

Well, singer Ziza Bafana reacted to Suuna’s sentiments, saying it hurts media personalities seeing singers having fans. He also thanked God for giving Suuna the courage to take on the three Next Media personalities currently in Kitalya Prison on charges of criminal libel.

“That is very true banamawulire bagala kuba nga bayimbi… Ela kibaluma nyo nyo nga omuyimbi alina obuwagizi… Nze bagamba nagwa because I stopped performing for free on presenters shows.”

This comes days after singer Cindy Sanyu took to her Instagram saying she has a lot of respect for Suuna for doing the one thing many artistes have been afraid to do.