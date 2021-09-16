Media personality Omusawo Tinta welcomes bouncing baby boy

By Paul Waiswa

Famous Kampala city-based radio and TV personality Omusawo Tinta real name Deogracius Male and his wife Joreen Nabuto have welcomed a healthy bouncing baby. Nabuto has been discharged from Kibuli Hospital successfully.

Tinta and his wife are now proud parents to a healthy baby boy whom they have named Harrison Zeus Male. Tinta intends to distance his family from the public eye and the media. However, he was too happy to keep the news to himself.

Mid November, the couple held a private baby shower that was only attended by insiders in anticipation of the D-day this month when he and she would become father and mother respectively.

Congratulations Omusawo Tinta and wife Joreen for the gift of life.