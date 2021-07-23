Meet the Ugandan MultiChoice talent factory class of 2022

By Alex Balimwikungu

Four aspiring Ugandan filmmakers began a 12-month training programme at the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy in October this year and have now been equipped with educational tools to enable them efficient access and complete their training.

The four who include Ann Nassanga, Justine Nabunya, Phillip Sentamu and Ivan Tusabe constitute the next generation of passionate young film creatives to the Class of 2022. 4 aspiring Ugandan filmmakers began their

“These final candidates were selected after a rigorous interview and adjudication process by film experts, as well as the regional Academy Director. They have now been equipped with hi-tech laptops and are now part of the growing MTF alumni network that spans 13 countries, taking African stories to the world.” Said Hassan Saleh, MultiChoice Uganda Managing Director.

The academy’s curriculum is tailored alongside MultiChoice Africa partner institutions Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, University of Zambia and the Kenyatta University in Nairobi, which will respectively confer the course qualification upon completion of the academy programme. In addition, The Henley Business School offers an orientation intervention to the students at the beginning and end of the 12-month programme as well workshops on Business for Creatives focusing on entrepreneurship.

According to Hassan Saleh, the African continent is steeped in a rich and diverse history of living passionately through language, art, music, and colourful storytelling. As the continent continues to change rapidly, the entertainment industry has become ever more relevant.

MultiChoice Africa has identified an opportunity in this fast-changing environment—one that will have a lasting impact on the industry as a whole. The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is a multi-tiered training programme (Academies, Masterclasses & Portal) designed by MultiChoice Africa to focus on positively impacting the technical and professional value chain in the film and television industry across the continent. As a business born and bred in Africa, we have a long-term commitment to making a socioeconomic difference in the countries in which we operate. As such, this initiative helps to play a positive role in growing Africa’s creative industries.